Hurricane season officially starts June 1, but for the second year in a row, the National Hurricane Center has started issuing regular outlooks beginning May 15 because we have seen so much pre-season and early-season activity in recent years. Sunday they put out the first outlook containing potential development this season. Below is the text from that outlook:
An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms is associated with a surface trough of low pressure over the north central Gulf of Mexico. Surface pressures remain high, and environmental conditions do not appear favorable for significant development before this system moves inland over the central Gulf Coast in a day or so. Regardless of development, the system could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds over portions of the central Gulf Coast from southeastern Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle.
This particular area is unlikely to develop into a tropical storm, but it raises the anticipation as we look ahead to that first storm. Every year Colorado State University puts out a forecast for hurricane season before NOAA does. Their forecast is not affiliated with the National Hurricane Center and is shown below:
This forecast was issued April 7 and will be updated June 2, according to the CSU Tropical Weather and Climate Research website. For now, though, they are clear that they are expecting above-normal activity in the Atlantic basin for the 2022 hurricane season. They went on to add this discussion:
"Current weak La Niña conditions look fairly likely to transition to neutral ENSO by this summer/fall, but the odds of a significant El Niño seem unlikely. Sea surface temperatures averaged across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic are currently near average, while Caribbean and subtropical Atlantic sea surface temperatures are warmer than normal. We anticipate an above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean. As is the case with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them. They should prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted."
You can click the link above to read more about the science that factored into their forecast and when to expect future updates. As storms develop in the Atlantic basin that may impact us, we will post about them here on WDRB.com.