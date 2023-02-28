Temperatures have been above average for a good amount of time now, to the point where a lot of us are already getting used to the more Spring-like temperatures. It's hard to remember though that we're just now getting to the end of February.
Now of course, Winter technically isn't over until March 20th. We know that yes, but we're talking about winter-like temperatures, snow, etc. Our pattern over the last month has been well above average. In fact, as of this morning we are running 7.6 degrees above average in terms of average temperature, making it one of the warmest Februarys on record.
Yesterday, we broke another record high temperature hitting 75 for the high and being 23 degrees our average high temperature this time of year!
The Climate Prediction Center has our area in a slightly higher probability of seeing colder than average temperatures as we head over the next 8-14 days. Remember, our average high this time of year is in the low 50s, so that would mean any high temperatures below that.
Another form of data that meteorologists can look at is something called analogs. This data is a little different - it takes the forecast models and looks for similar patterns that have happened before.
The 6-8 day temperature analog has us at an 80% chance of seeing colder than average temperatures. So the map below is actually telling you something like "if the models are correct, there's a 80% chance that pattern brings colder than normal air based on what has actually happened here in the past."
Now that you can understand a little bit more of what that map is showing, let's look a little further into the future. This map is valid for 9-11 days away from now, and you'll notice that is also has a similar trend, with below average temperatures being more likely than above average, at an 80% once again.
Up to two weeks out from now, CIPS analogs continues to favor slightly below average temperatures continuing into the middle of March. This time with a probability of around 70%, with that percentage not being as high since it is further into the future, and confidence isn't as high.
So, all in all, Winter is not over for our area just yet. Model data for the first two weeks of March is starting to trend colder once again so it is something worth keeping an eye on, but not set in stone. More average to a little below average temperatures could be on the way fairly soon!