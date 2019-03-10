Sunday was sunny and warmer, we have "sprung" the clocks forward, and many of you are now asking if winter is finally over. High temperatures this week will climb into the 70s, so it will certainly feel like spring in the short term, but I don't think it lasts.
The 6-10 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center includes our area in a medium probability of colder than normal air through that time period. For what it's worth, we are also colder than normal in the 8-14 day outlook and one month outlook.
Part of the problem is no major change from positive to negative in the main teleconnections we look at to determine temperature swings. The PNA has been trending more positive and continues that trend; the AO starts to trend less positive but likely stays above zero through the end of the month. Arguably the most important, the NAO, does not show much change numerically but may turn slightly more positive if anything. To see a real pattern shift toward warmer air, we need to see one of these that is positive turn around to go negative or vice versa. That is not happening here.
The long-range climate models all show we stay below normal until roughly the end of the month, but keep in mind what is considered normal for this time of year. Today's average high temperature is the middle 50s, and by the end of March the average high temperature climbs to the middle 60s. Saying temperatures will be below normal through this time period just means below that threshold, not necessarily 20s and 30s all day every day.