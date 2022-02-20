After a warmer February afternoon with another one (or two) lined up, it's fair to ask "is winter over?" But no, not quite yet. Sunday high temperatures across our area hit the upper 50s and low 60s which was more than 20º warmer than the day before.
That's also a good bit warmer than we should be this time of year. Sunday's average high temperature (what would be considered "normal" for this time of year) was only 50º, and Louisville hit a high temperature of 63º. It's fair to wonder if we are done with the cold and the snow after a day like that with the next two days forecast to be even warmer!
The Climate Prediction Center has us in a high probability of seeing "colder than normal" air over the next 6-10 days. Keep in mind, average is now in the low 50s, so this just means colder than that. This is a forecast based on medium-range model guidance, and this takes us through the beginning of March with below average temps.
It's not just that some of the days might be a little cooler than 50º, though. The CIPS analogs show us with a 94% probability of colder than normal air in the next 6-8 days which takes us through the end of February. This data is a little different - it takes the forecast models and looks for similar patterns that have happened before. So the map below is actually telling you something like "if the models are correct, there's a 94% chance that pattern brings colder than normal air based on what has actually happened here in the past."