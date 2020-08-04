The eye of Hurricane Isaias made landfall in southern North Carolina around 11:10 pm EDT on Monday August 3rd near Ocean Isle Beach, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. Earlier today a 109 mph gust was reported at Ship Bottom, Long Beach Island, NJ in a tornadic thunderstorm. Winds from Isaias are still fierce today causing all sorts of damage and power outages along the I-95 corridor in the Northeast...
A fast rate of weakening is expected to begin tonight, and the system is forecast to become post-tropical by early Wednesday. That's good news after it rapidly gained strength yesterday from a tropical storm into a minimal hurricane as vertical wind shear weakened around the system. The next name on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season list is Josephine so keep an eye out for it. As always, the WDRB Weather Team has you covered with tropical updates.