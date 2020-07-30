The National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued Tropical Storm Watches for a portion of the southeast Florida coast as Isaias continues to travel northwest. At this point, it's still a tropical storm with 60 mph winds, but as it moves away from Hispaniola it should strengthen into a hurricane.
That probably won't happen until it gets through most of the Bahamas late Saturday. If you take a closer look at the latest track from the NHC, it has Isaias brushing the Florida coast before making a run at the Carolinas early next week.
Heavy rain, gusty winds, storm surge and rough surf are expected along the Florida coast despite the lack of landfall. Please keep in mind, this forecast is highly subject to change so for now focus on these keys messages from the NHC...