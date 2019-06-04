Looking into the night sky and seeing the International Space Station fly overhead is mind-blowing! Just think, you are watching something that is 250 miles above you, flying at nearly 5 miles per second. If you've never taken the opportunity to check it out, it's worth a few minutes of your time...
Tuesday:
When To Look...
The ISS will be visible in our area this evening at 9:53 pm for 4 minutes! 4 minutes should be more than enough to view it, but remember it will be moving FAST.
Where To Look...
At 9:53 pm, the ISS will appear about 31 degrees above the horizon in the north-northwest part of the sky and move toward the east-southeast. The ISS will reach a peak elevation of only 46 degrees above the horizon, so look about halfway up in the sky...
Weather...
Passing clouds may dim the ISS at times. Otherwise the weather looks good as temperatures settle into the 70's...