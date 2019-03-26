Looking into the night sky and seeing the International Space Station fly overhead is mind-blowing! Just think, you are watching something that is 230 miles above you, flying at nearly 5 miles per second. If you've never taken the opportunity to check it out, it's worth a few minutes of your time...
How To View The International Space Station
Tuesday:
When To Look...
The ISS will be visible in our area this evening at 8:38 pm for 3 minutes! 3 minutes should be more than enough to view it, but remember it will be moving FAST.
Where To Look...
At 8:38 pm, the ISS will appear about 19 degrees above the horizon in the northwest part of the sky and move toward the north-northeast. The ISS will reach a peak elevation of only 19 degrees above the horizon, so look low in the sky...
Weather
Cloud cover won't be an issue at all. Grab a jacket and enjoy the show as temperatures fall into the 40's...