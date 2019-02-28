It's a Snownado!
We will file this one in the wild weather category! On February 17, 2019, Antonio Chiquito was herding sheep near Tinian, New Mexico when he saw a tornado. The catch? It was cold and snowing. Watch the crazy video below.
The National Weather Service in Albuquerque confirms a landspout, which is a tornado that does not arise from organized storm-scale rotation and therefore is not associated with a wall cloud. Landspouts typically are observed beneath towering cumulus clouds and essentially are the land-based equivalents of waterspouts. The National Weather Service says this is the first tornado on record for New Mexico in the month of February. This also may be the first ever documented snow tornado, although waterspouts have been known to occur in snow storms.
You may have seen this photo making the rounds on social media, but I didn’t want to share until confirmation was made.Indeed, New Mexico experienced its first reported tornado in February on Sunday, Feb 17.Via @NWSAlbuquerque, the landspout occurred near Tinian, NM! #nmwx pic.twitter.com/37G8hahXFO— Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) February 19, 2019
So how did this happen in an environment not supportive of severe weather?
Radar indicated there was a snow squall that grew to nearly 20,000 feet, which is much higher than most snow events. The NWS said that the squall formed along colliding outflow boundaries. The change in wind direction helped stir up this updraft and create rotation. There was no damage reported and they did not survey the scene.
You may have seen other videos, even previous blogs we have posted, featuring fire whirls or dust devils. However, those scenarios are different. They are due to differential heating, or a difference in temperature, and an updraft is formed and it begins to rotates.