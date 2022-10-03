Looking into the night sky and seeing the International Space Station fly overhead is mind-blowing! Just think, you are watching something that is 254 miles above you, flying at nearly 17,400 mph. If you've never taken the opportunity to check it out, it's worth a few minutes of your time...
How To View The International Space Station
When To Look...
The ISS will be visible in our area this evening at 8:44 pm for 4 minutes! 4 minutes should be more than enough to view it, but remember it will be moving FAST.
Where To Look...
At 8:44 pm, the ISS will appear about 10 degrees above the horizon in the northwest part of the sky and move toward the southeast. The ISS will reach a peak elevation of 90 degrees which is directly overhead.
Weather
Cloud cover won't be an issue at all. Enjoy the show as temperatures fall into the 60's...