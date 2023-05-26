Looking into the night sky and seeing the International Space Station fly overhead is mind-blowing! Just think, you are watching something that is 254 miles above you, flying at nearly 17,400 mph. If you've never taken the opportunity to check it out, it's worth a few minutes of your time...

1

How To View The International Space Station

 
 

When To Look...

The ISS will be visible in our area tonight at 11:01 pm for 4 minutes! 4 minutes should be more than enough to view it, but remember it will be moving FAST.

 
 

Where To Look...

At 11:01 pm, the ISS will appear about 37 degrees above the horizon in the northwest part of the sky and move toward the northeast. The ISS will reach a peak elevation of 37 degrees which is about a third of the way up. 

2

Weather

Cloud cover won't be an issue at all. Enjoy the show as temperatures fall into the 60's...

Reach meteorologist Rick DeLuca at RDeluca@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2022. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.