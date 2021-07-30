Looking into the night sky and seeing the International Space Station fly overhead is mind-blowing! Just think, you are watching something that is 230 miles above you, flying at nearly 5 miles per second. If you've never taken the opportunity to check it out, it's worth a few minutes of your time...
How To View The International Space Station
Friday:
When To Look...
The ISS will be visible in our area this evening at 10:38 pm for 4 minutes! 4 minutes should be more than enough to view it, but remember it will be moving FAST.
Where To Look...
At 10:38 pm, the ISS will appear about 10 degrees above the horizon in the northwest part of the sky and move toward the east. The ISS will reach a peak elevation of 65 degrees above the horizon, so look about 2/3's of the way up in the sky...
Weather
Cloud cover may blot out the ISS for brief moments as skies turn partly cloudy, but it's still worth your time. Dress for temps on the 70's!