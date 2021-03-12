The National Weather Service in Louisville will conduct a Tornado Drill at 10:15 AM Tuesday, March 16th! Everyone is encouraged to participate in the drill by practicing seeking secure, safe shelter from a tornado. This test will be broadcast over NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio and many local television and radio stations. Local officials may also sound their warning sirens. We encourage everyone to abide by health and safety guidelines related to covid19 during the tornado test which includes staying at least 6 feet from other people when possible and wearing a mask. If that's not possible then simply sheltering in place or discussing where you'd go and what'd you'd do are other options.
In conjunction with Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM), we have rescheduled the KY Statewide Tornado Drill to be held simultaneously with the already-scheduled IN Statewide Tornado Drill. The Tornado Drill will take place on TUESDAY, MARCH 16 at 10:15 AM EDT (9:15 AM CDT)! pic.twitter.com/KFvhOiYeqB— NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) March 12, 2021
A tornado is a violently rotating column of air extending from the base of a thunderstorm down to the ground. Tornadoes are capable of completely destroying well-made structures, uprooting trees, and hurling objects through the air like deadly missiles. Tornadoes can occur at any time of day or night and at any time of the year. Although tornadoes are most common in the Central Plains and the southeastern United States, they have been reported in all 50 states.