Tropical cyclone activity in the Atlantic basin during November was 
above average in terms of the number of named storms and 
hurricanes. Two hurricanes (Martin and Nicole) formed in the basin 
during November, and Lisa which developed in late October became a 
hurricane early in November.  Based on a 30-year climatology 
(1991-2020), a tropical storm forms in November every one or two 
years.  Although Martin did not affect land as a tropical cyclone, 
Nicole became a hurricane when it was affecting the northwestern 
Bahamas, and it became the first November hurricane to make landfall 
in Florida since Kate in 1985.  Lisa also made landfall in Belize 
as a hurricane during the month of November. 

Overall, the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season featured near normal 
activity in terms of the number of named storms and hurricanes, but 
was slightly below average in terms of the number of major 
hurricanes.  In 2022, fourteen named storms formed, of which eight 
became hurricanes, and two became major hurricanes - category 3 or 
higher on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.  This compares to 
the long-term (1991-2020) averages of 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes, 
and 3 major hurricanes.  In terms of Accumulated Cyclone Energy 
(ACE), which measures the strength and duration of tropical storms 
and hurricanes, activity in the basin in 2022 was slightly 
below average.  The ACE for 2022 is 80 percent of the long-term 
(1991-2020) mean.
Summary Table

Name                  Dates          Max Wind (mph)
---------------------------------------------------
TS Alex              5-6  Jun             70*
TS Bonnie            1-9  Jul            115
TS Colin             1-2  Jul             40*
H  Danielle          1-8  Sep             90
H  Earl              3-10 Sep            105
MH Fiona            14-24 Sep            130
TS Gaston           20-26 Sep             65
MH Ian              23-30 Sep            155
TS Hermine          23-25 Sep             40
TD Eleven           28-29 Sep             35
TD Twelve            4-5  Oct             35
H  Julia             6-9  Oct             85
TS Karl             11-15 Oct             60
H  Lisa             31 Oct-5 Nov          85
H  Martin            1-3  Nov             85
H  Nicole            7-11 Nov             75
---------------------------------------------------      

* Denotes a storm for which the post-storm analysis is complete.



