Tropical cyclone activity in the Atlantic basin during November was above average in terms of the number of named storms and hurricanes. Two hurricanes (Martin and Nicole) formed in the basin during November, and Lisa which developed in late October became a hurricane early in November. Based on a 30-year climatology (1991-2020), a tropical storm forms in November every one or two years. Although Martin did not affect land as a tropical cyclone, Nicole became a hurricane when it was affecting the northwestern Bahamas, and it became the first November hurricane to make landfall in Florida since Kate in 1985. Lisa also made landfall in Belize as a hurricane during the month of November. Overall, the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season featured near normal activity in terms of the number of named storms and hurricanes, but was slightly below average in terms of the number of major hurricanes. In 2022, fourteen named storms formed, of which eight became hurricanes, and two became major hurricanes - category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. This compares to the long-term (1991-2020) averages of 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. In terms of Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE), which measures the strength and duration of tropical storms and hurricanes, activity in the basin in 2022 was slightly below average. The ACE for 2022 is 80 percent of the long-term (1991-2020) mean.
Image Credit: National Hurricane Center
Summary Table Name Dates Max Wind (mph) --------------------------------------------------- TS Alex 5-6 Jun 70* TS Bonnie 1-9 Jul 115 TS Colin 1-2 Jul 40* H Danielle 1-8 Sep 90 H Earl 3-10 Sep 105 MH Fiona 14-24 Sep 130 TS Gaston 20-26 Sep 65 MH Ian 23-30 Sep 155 TS Hermine 23-25 Sep 40 TD Eleven 28-29 Sep 35 TD Twelve 4-5 Oct 35 H Julia 6-9 Oct 85 TS Karl 11-15 Oct 60 H Lisa 31 Oct-5 Nov 85 H Martin 1-3 Nov 85 H Nicole 7-11 Nov 75 --------------------------------------------------- * Denotes a storm for which the post-storm analysis is complete.