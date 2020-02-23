January 2020 is now Earth's warmest January on record, according to NOAA's National Center for Environmental Information. They have been keeping these kinds of climate records for 141 years, and before this year the warmest January was 2016.
Since this data looks at the entire globe, it's factoring in data both over land and over oceans. Globally the average temperature in January was 2.05ºF (1.14ºC) above the 20th-century average. EarthSky reports, "January 2020 marked the 44th consecutive January and the 421st consecutive month with temperatures above the 20th-century average."
It's worth noting, Alaska was several degrees below average this January, but there were zero land or ocean areas with record-cold January temperatures. In Louisville 2020 was the ninth warmest January on record with an average temperature of 41.7º.