Generally January 2023 around the Louisville metro area boils down to warmer and wetter than normal. In Louisville only 8 days saw high temperatures below normal and only 3 days had low temperatures colder than they should be at this point in the year. All other days had temperatures at or above the climatological normal. The average temperature for the month was 43.4º which was 7.7º warmer than it should be and makes this the 4th warmest January in Louisville. We even set a "warm" temperature record on January 3rd for a low temperature of 60º. That is now the warmest low temperature ever measured in Louisville on 1/3.
Nine of the 31 days measured more than their normal daily rainfall, and 22 days measured at least a trace of rain (or liquid equivalent during snow). Eight days recorded at least a trace of snow, but on only two of those days was the snow measurable (at least 0.1"). 5.36" of rain fell, 1.97" more than normal in January; and 1.2" of snow were measured at the Louisville airport which is 3.3" less than normal.
Image Credit: NWS Louisville
January 12 brought our round of severe weather for the month with dozens of reports of hail and damaging wind gusts, in addition to the four tornadoes the National Weather Service determined touched down in the Commonwealth that morning. Thankfully no lives were lost or injuries reported as a result of the four EF-1 tornadoes.