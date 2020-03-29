A strong low pressure that caused severe weather in Kentuckiana Saturday night also affected other areas across the United States. It even produced a damaging tornado in Jonesboro, Arkansas, flattening buildings and overturning vehicles. The National Weather Service will inspect the damage later today to determine the maximum wind speeds of the tornado and if there was more than one. At least 6 people were injured, but there have not been any deaths reported. Some are saying the Coronavirus may have been a blessing in disguise. Normally busy locations, like an area mall, were closed and empty due to the virus.
Take a look at these jaw-dropping videos. There was a lot of footage of the tornado(es) as the severe weather passed through the town Saturday. You can clearly see the tornado in both of these videos below and the destruction it left in its wake.
5:20 PM-Here is a look at the tornado that intensified and moved through Jonesboro, AR this evening around 5 PM. @NWSMemphis continues to monitor this storm as it moves northeast, very dangerous! #arwx pic.twitter.com/3OXFEszbuq— NWS Little Rock (@NWSLittleRock) March 28, 2020
According to the NWS in Little Rock, there was a potential of severe weather around the Arkansas area, but conditions were more favorable for severe storms well to the north. There was an enhanced to moderate risk of severe weather to the north of Arkansas on Saturday, and a slight risk locally. The forecast is courtesy of the Storm Prediction Center. This is where a warm front had ventured, and separated two wildly different air masses (a twenty to thirty degree difference across the front). There was also a storm system nearby to give storms the spark they needed to take off.
The WSR-88D (Doppler Weather Radar) showed showers and isolated thunderstorms moving across Arkansas during the afternoon and early evening on March 28th. Storms became a little more numerous and intense as they neared the Mississippi River. Precipitation was ahead of an incoming cold front from the Plains. The main storm system tied to the front was well to the north in Iowa (heavy in places), with rain swirling/wrapping around the system.
For much of the day, precipitation behaved as it should around Jonesboro (not much happening). A large area of showers crossed Arkansas during the afternoon, and there were rumbles of thunder at times. But as rain headed into eastern sections of the state, things got more intense.
Rotation picked up in one storm near Tupelo (Jackson County), and a Tornado Warning was issued at 359 pm CDT. About fifteen minutes later, there were reports of roofs off of homes between Algoa and Amagon (both in Jackson County). A tornado likely caused the damage.
Rotation weakened temporarily, but cranked up again as the storm arrived on the south side of Jonesboro (Craighead County) shortly before 500 pm CDT. Several homes and businesses were heavily damaged, including a mall, and cars were tossed like toys. Hangers and planes were also damaged at the airport. At least six people were injured.
Here's a look at the tornado from around 4:20-4:25 PM near Amagon in Jackson County. #arwx https://t.co/H7zmq6kCI9— NWS Little Rock (@NWSLittleRock) March 28, 2020