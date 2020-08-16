Technically the Atlantic hurricane season doesn't peak until mid-September, but this has already been a record year. There have been 11 named storms so far this season, and this (August 14, the day Kyle was named) is the earliest we have ever seen 11 named storms in the Atlantic.
Josephine is no more. We were tracking the remnants of this tropical depression today, but the National Hurricane Center says those remnants have fallen apart this afternoon.
The next thing to watch will be these two tropical waves coming off Africa. Right now these are just clusters of showers and thunderstorms, and we likely won't see development on these until the middle of this week or later. Both have a 40% chance of developing into a named storm within the next five days. The tracks of these clusters of thunderstorms (in the image below from the NHC) show why we want to keep an eye on them in the next several days.