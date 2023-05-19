There is more to the job of a Hurricane Hunter than meets the eye. Researchers, pilots, and crew from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) bravely fly into one of the most dangerous environments on Earth to collect data inside a tropical cyclone, which helps to improve forecast models and protect lives and property.
Aviators with NOAA’s Commissioned Officer Corps headquartered at NOAA’s Aircraft Operation Center pilot three Hurricane Hunter aircraft (two Lockheed WP-3D Orion turboprop aircraft and one Gulfstream IV-SP jet) to support researchers from NOAA’s Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory (AOML), Environmental Modeling Center (EMC), and National Hurricane Center (NHC).
Have you ever wondered what an average day looks like for a NOAA Hurricane Hunter? Follow along as Holly Stahl, a communications intern with AOML through the University of Miami’s Cooperative Institute for Marine and Atmospheric Studies (CIMAS) traveled to Aruba in September 2022 to join a Hurricane Hunter mission into Hurricane Fiona.
A typical research mission can take roughly 8 – 10 hours to complete. Here’s what the hurricane research team’s day looked like for a 4:00 AM planned flight:
Image Credit: NOAA
Jason Dunion
Jason Dunion, Ph.D., is a meteorologist with AOML’s Hurricane Research Division through the University of Miami’s Cooperative Institute for Marine and Atmospheric Studies (CIMAS). He is also the director of the 2022 and 2023 Hurricane Field Program, which supports NOAA’s Advancing the Prediction of Hurricanes Experiment (APHEX). APHEX was developed in partnership with NOAA’s Environmental Modeling Center, National Hurricane Center, Aircraft Operations Center, and AOML’s Physical Oceanography Division to improve the understanding and prediction of hurricane track, intensity, structure, and associated hazards.
AOML hurricane meteorologist Jason Dunion working aboard a NOAA G-IV Hurricane Hunter aircraft. Photo Credit: NOAA/AOML
What was your role on the September 17 flight into Hurricane Fiona?
I was a ground-based project scientist for this flight into Hurricane Fiona. I helped design the flight patterns to best sample the storm and coordinated the operational missions every 12 hours to ensure they were successfully executed. I also coordinated with the National Hurricane Center to get up-to-date Tail Doppler Radar (TDR) data into their forecast models for analysis. I also confirmed that dropsonde data collected onboard the aircraft were being transferred in real-time to the Global Telecommunication System for inclusion in weather modeling efforts around the world.
What are your responsibilities on the ground during a research mission and how do you support the science being conducted?
Before the research can begin, I help design the optimal flight plan to collect the best data possible and make sure that the scientific instruments on the aircraft are available to support that day’s mission.
During a mission, I’m in constant communication with the scientists onboard to strategize and make adjustments to the flight pattern in real-time. I also coordinate with other agencies such as NASA and the Office of Naval Research who assist with the research being conducted. I am always looking ahead, analyzing the logistics of crewing each mission and planning to bring in new scientists for any necessary crew repositioning.
What are the most common setbacks/challenges observed during a research flight?
Aircraft maintenance can be a challenge in the field as it can be harder to get replacement parts when deployed away from our home hangar. We don’t want to miss any opportunities for research or have any critical gaps in the data, so we must decide how to adjust given the limitations of the aircraft.
Deciding on the initial positioning of the aircraft can also be a challenge. We want to be located in a place where the tropical cyclone impacts are low, but also don’t want an extremely long ferry flight out to the storm’s location.
What are your responsibilities as the director of the Hurricane Field Program?
As director of the Hurricane Field Program, I have responsibilities throughout the year. In the winter, I lead two science debriefing sessions, in which the research team looks back at the previous hurricane season to discuss the data that was collected and what advancements should be made for the upcoming season. I participate in a postseason Hotwash event, in which all the agencies involved in hurricane research get together and discuss what was done well that hurricane season, and what can be done better for the upcoming season. I also present APHEX overviews and future plans at various conferences and workshops across the country.
Throughout the spring, I work with the Hurricane Research Division at AOML and other collaborators (such as NOAA’s Global Ocean Monitoring and Observing (GOMO) program, the Office of Naval Research, or the Scripps Institution of Oceanography) to develop the next season’s Field Program plan. We discuss ideas about future research experiments to be conducted and what instrumentation would be required for these experiments.
As the Atlantic hurricane season approaches, I ensure that all crew members have completed their required water survival and scientific crewing training, as well as all necessary paperwork to be cleared to fly. Once hurricane season begins on June 1, my fellow scientists and I stay ready and alert to fly into whatever interesting storms Mother Nature throws our way.
What is your favorite part about being a Hurricane Hunter?
The most interesting part of the job for me is trying to figure out what makes hurricanes tick. We’re really explorers trying to better understand the different puzzle pieces of how storms track, intensify, and change their structure, and that always keeps me coming back for more.
Rob Rogers
Rob Rogers, Ph.D., is a meteorologist and research scientist who has been working with AOML’s Hurricane Research Division since 1998. His primary work includes investigating tropical cyclone intensity change and structure using aircraft observations and numerical models. Rob was recently selected to be the science director for the 2023 Hurricane Field Program. He is also the leader of AOML’s Observations team, which is responsible for providing status updates on aircraft observations and how they can use those observations to further tropical cyclone research. His team seeks out collaborations within the academic community or with operational partners and works to improve forecasts through better situational awareness for the National Hurricane Center.
AOML hurricane meteorologist Rob Rogers working aboard a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft. Photo Credit: NOAA/AOML
George (Trey) Alvey
George (Trey) Alvey, Ph.D., is an associate scientist with the University of Miami’s Cooperative Institute for Marine and Atmospheric Studies (CIMAS) in collaboration with AOML’s Hurricane Research Division. Trey is a member of the Hurricane Field Program whose research focuses on early-stage tropical cyclones that are very disorganized and complicated from both a forecast and a flying perspective. He conducts some observational research dealing with the data collected from the instruments on the aircraft, as well as some modeling work. Trey applies the observations and uses models to get at finer scale details that can’t be measured in person.
AOML hurricane researchers Trey Alvey (front) and Rob Rogers (back) analyze radar data on a research mission into Hurricane Fiona in September 2022. Photo Credit: Holly Stahl/AOML/NOAA
Kathryn Sellwood
Kathryn Sellwood is research associate with AOML’s Hurricane Research Division through the University of Miami’s Cooperative Institute for Marine and Atmospheric Studies (CIMAS). She is in charge of the hurricane dropsonde archive and works with AOML’s Data Assimilation group to look at ways of improving the use of the observations taken using aircraft to improve hurricane models.
AOML Hurricane researcher Kathryn Sellwood processing dropsonde data on a research mission into Hurricane Fiona in September 2022. Photo Credit: Holly Stahl/AOML/NOAA
Hurricane hunters take a literal look into the eye of the storm in order to help forecasters make accurate predictions during a hurricane, and help hurricane researchers achieve a better understanding of tropical cyclone processes, improving their forecast models. Their courage helps further science and save lives.