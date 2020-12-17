It's happening! Saturn and Jupiter are moving closer and will soon appear in almost exactly the same direction! Coincidentally, on the night of the December solstice -- the long-awaited Great Conjunction will occur. This astronomy picture of the day from NASA shows the gradual changes of the two planets over the last few weeks. Notice how Jupiter and Saturn are getting closer and closer in this photo that was taken over the French Alps.
In just 4 days, on December 21st, Saturn and Jupiter will be right next to each other -- as they are every 20 years. What makes this year’s spectacle so rare, then? It’s been nearly 400 years since the planets passed this close to each other in the sky, and nearly 800 years since the alignment of Saturn and Jupiter occurred at night, as it will for 2020, allowing nearly everyone around the world to witness this “great conjunction.”
From our vantage point on Earth the huge gas giants will appear very close together, but they will remain hundreds of millions of miles apart in space. And while the conjunction is happening on the same day as the winter solstice, the timing is merely a coincidence, based on the orbits of the planets and the tilt of the Earth.
HOW TO SEE THE GREAT CONJUCTION:
For those who would like to see this phenomenon for themselves, here’s what to do:
- Find a spot with an unobstructed view of the sky, such as a field or park. Jupiter and Saturn are bright, so they can be seen even from most cities.
- An hour after sunset, look to the southwestern sky. Jupiter will look like a bright star and be easily visible. Saturn will be slightly fainter and will appear slightly above and to the left of Jupiter until December 21, when Jupiter will overtake it and they will reverse positions in the sky.
- The planets can be seen with the unaided eye, but if you have binoculars or a small telescope, you may be able to see Jupiter’s four large moons orbiting the giant planet.
In the next few days a crescent moon will also pass a few degrees away from the converging planets and give a preliminary opportunity for iconic photos! Keep looking each evening! We will be keeping a close eye on the forecast in the days to come. There is a possibility it will be too cloudy on the 21st for us to see much of a show. Be sure to keep it with the WDRB Weather Team though for the latest!