Jupiter will come to opposition on the night of August 19-20. That's tonight! "Opposition" is the term for when a planet is on the same side of the solar system as Earth, and directly opposite from the Sun. This is when the planet tends appear bigger and brighter. It happens each year as Earth loops around in its orbit, passing by the much slower-moving gas giant planets.
You can step outside at pick out Jupiter after 9 PM. It will reach the highest point at 1:50 AM, 38° above our southern horizon. Shortly after 6 AM the viewing window closes. Here's an easy way to find it. Locate the Moon, then look to the left and the first planet you notice is Saturn. The next planet to the left is Jupiter and you will know that because of how much brighter it appears. While the night of opposition is special, it only marks the middle of the best time of year to see an outer planet. Enjoy!