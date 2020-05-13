Check out this stunning new shot of Jupiter and its spooky glow!
The "Lucky shot" is courtesy of NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and the ground-based Gemini Observatory in Hawaii teamed up with the Juno spacecraft to probe the mightiest storms in the solar system. The power of combining three different ways of observing Jupiter have produced gorgeous images of Jupiter. It also revealed more about what is happening inside the Big Red Spot and the planet's atmosphere.
The regular imaging of Jupiter by Hubble and Gemini in support of the Juno mission is proving valuable in studies of many other weather phenomena, including changes in wind patterns, characteristics of atmospheric waves and the circulation of various gases in the atmosphere. Hubble observes visible and UV light, Gemini captures thermal IR and Juno captures radio signals from lightning inside the continuous storm.
Researchers were able to see that lightning flashes are clustered in turbulent regions where there are deep water clouds and where moist air is rising to form tall convective towers similar to cumulonimbus clouds (thunderheads) on Earth. These clouds rise 5x higher than similar convective towers on Earth. Jupiter's powerful lightning flashes up to three times more energetic than Earth's largest "superbolts"!
Astronomers were also able to determine that dark features on the Great Red Spot are holes in the clouds rather than masses of dark material.
