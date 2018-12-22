While it is very desirable, we actually have a very low chance to end up with a White Christmas every year. A White Christmas is defined as at least one inch of snow on the ground.
Christmas falls only a few days into the winter season. Most of December is in the fall. On average, our area only sees 0.2'' of snow during the fall! In fact, we see more snow in the spring than the fall!
So -- it shouldn't come as a big surprise that we will end up with a green Christmas rather than a White Christmas. HOWEVER - there is a chance for a wintry mix on Christmas Day! So that could give us a bit of what we are craving this time of year! A system will approach the area early on Christmas day, first increasing clouds overnight.
At this time (Saturday morning) the precip looks to arrive after sunrise/mid morning. As you can see below, most of the precipitation will fall as rain, but there could be a bit of a wintry mix too.
This looks to continue for a few hours and all of this will end by the evening of Christmas night.
Precipitation amounts look to be light. Around a 0.10''-0.20'' or so. Snow fall amounts look even lower .... a flat line for Louisville from every computer model.
While it doesn't look like we will be getting accumulation. It does look like there could be some light snow *around* Kentuckiana.
We will, of course, be keeping you posted on the Christmas forecast! If anything changes, we will also be sure to let you know!