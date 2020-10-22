Now:
October is quickly coming to an end and although it feels like summer outside, winter is coming! We are currently near the peak of fall color and over the next week, our peak will occur! If you're a fall foliage fan, now is the time to take in the scenery. We will hit a peak during the next week and we will be past peak by Early November. This information comes from the Fall Foliage Prediction Map on SmokeyMountains.com.
October 26th - November 1st:
If you're hoping for a weekend drive to check out fall foliage, keep this map in mind. Notice northern Indiana will be "past peak" in just a few days, so your time is limited to see all the beautiful fall colors outside of the WDRB viewing area. According to Smokey Mountains website, no tool can be 100% accurate, these maps are meant to help you have the best opportunity to catch the best of fall color.
Reasons Leaves Change:
Leaves change color as we see less daylight, so it makes sense that peak color would happen near the time change. The leaves are green as long as the chlorophyll is absorbing sunlight, but as the days get shorter, chlorophyll production winds down for the season. When that happens the other colors from other chemicals in the leaf can show through until the leaf falls off. Compound Interest shared this image (above) and it explains why leaves change different colors. Below are a few common trees found in our area and what color their leaves will turn:
Oaks: brown or russet
Hickory: golden bronze
Dogwood: purple-red
Birch: bright yellow
Poplar: golden yellow
Sassafras: orange
Tupelo: red
Maple trees show a wide range of colors:
Sugar Maple: orange-red
Black Maple: glowing yellow
Red Maple: bright scarlet
Silver Maple: muted green