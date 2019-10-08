Not only was September a record month for Louisville, but it also set records for the state of Kentucky and the nation. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Centers for Environmental Information released a report titled "Assessing the U.S. Climate in September 2019." There are now 125 Septembers on record. In 2019 this was the 124th hottest September in Kentucky, 123rd hottest in Indiana, and in the top 5 for 24 of the 48 states shown in the image below. That means in Kentucky, only one September has been hotter than the one we just finished, and in Indiana only two Septembers have been hotter. The NOAA NCEI study says, "the contiguous U.S. tied as second warmest September on record."
It wasn't just September, though. The image below looks at the same 125 years but factors in temperatures January through September. This is the 6th warmest year so far for Kentucky.
The image below from Climate Central shows an interesting way to compare records during a year. It looks at daily maximum and minimum temperature records set in a decade and breaks them down into were they broken for being hotter or colder than the previous record. It's showing you percentages of the total number of records set in a decade. The 2000 and 2010 decades (which only goes through 2018 right now) show a much higher percentage of records broken were for the air being hotter than previously recorded, not colder.
We also know September was the driest month on record in Louisville, but this study shows it was the driest September for the entire state of Kentucky. In fact five other states saw their driest September on record with three more ranking in the top five driest. The differences between Indiana and Kentucky are most noticeable here. Heavy rain and flooding hit central and northern Indiana in September while the southern part of the state reached drought conditions.