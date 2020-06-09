Kentucky and Indiana rank as the #1 and #2 states (respectively) with most deaths as a result of flooding in 2020. 43% of flooding deaths this year have happened in Kentucky or Indiana.
The National Weather Service tracks deaths resulting directly from flooding in the continental United States. This particular set of data goes all the way back to 2010 and was last updated at the end of May 2020. Here's how both states did each year:
- 2010: Kentucky - 7 deaths (5th highest this year), Indiana - 0 deaths
- 2011: Kentucky - 8 deaths (5th highest this year), Indiana - 0 deaths
- 2012: Kentucky - 0 deaths, Indiana - 0 deaths
- 2013: Kentucky - 7 deaths (tied 5th highest this year), Indiana - 5 deaths (tied 7th highest this year)
- 2014: Kentucky - 3 deaths (tied 4th highest this year), Indiana - 3 deaths (tied 4th highest this year)
- 2015: Kentucky - 10 deaths (7th highest this year), Indiana - 4 deaths (tied 9th highest this year)
- 2016: Kentucky - 1 death (tied 12th highest this year), Indiana - 1 death (tied 12th highest this year)
- 2017: Kentucky - 1 death (tied 9th highest this year), Indiana - 0 deaths
- 2018: Kentucky - 7 deaths (4th highest this year), Indiana - 2 deaths (12th highest this year)
- 2019: Kentucky - 7 deaths (3rd highest this year), Indiana - 1 death (20th highest this year)
Kentucky regularly ranks in the top 5 states with most deaths from flooding year after year. In 8 of the last 10 years, Kentucky was in the top 10 states for most flooding deaths in a year. Not good, folks.
This site also breaks down those flooding deaths by month in the year, gender, age, and activity happening when the flooding occurred. The image below shows the break down for this year (so far).
Flooding is not a threat only to old people, young people, or middle-aged people; there are deaths recorded in every age group. The highest percentage of flooding deaths in the last ten years occurred in the 60-69 age group and the lowest percentage in the 90+ age group. The majority of flood deaths in the last ten years happened while driving. Nearly 63% to be exact.
In the last 10 years the percentage of men who died as a result of flooding is higher than women; nearly 60% of flooding deaths the last 10 years were male and only 34% were female. Not every death was reported by the NWS as male or female which is why 6% are missing from that breakdown. Many flood deaths are preventable. Click here to learn more about flood hazards and safety.