Kentucky Severe Weather Awareness Week
This week is Kentucky's Severe Weather Awareness week and the statewide tornado drill. The tornado drill will take place Wednesday, March 6th at 10:07 AM EST. This is a perfect opportunity to practice your tornado safety plan no matter where you are. Below are tips for where to take shelter depending on where you are; if you have questions about where your safe place is, you can find my email and social media at the top of this page. Reach out to me, and I'll help you figure out where to go!
The point of Severe Weather Awareness week is for you to practice going to your safe place, have your emergency plan ready to go and your supplies packed and ready to go when severe weather happens. Then when the bad weather strikes, you are not scrambling around trying to find everything and remember where to go. The National Weather Service office in Louisville has links to more information on their web page for Severe Weather Awareness week. Click here to go to their page. Indiana Severe Weather Awareness week is March 17-22.