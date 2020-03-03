The Kentucky statewide tornado drill will happen Wednesday morning (March 4) at 10:07 AM (Eastern). Use this time to practice your tornado safety plan wherever you are at the time.
Remember, outdoor warning sirens are NOT meant to alert you inside. Do not depend solely on these to tell you about a tornado warning. Please have at least two other ways to receive warnings. A NOAA Weather Radio is one of the best options because it can wake you up if a warning is issued in the middle of the night.
This tornado drill is part of Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky happening March 1-7. Prepare now so you can keep you and your family safe when the weather gets bad.
- Know your safe place - go to the lowest level of the building you are in and get away from glass windows. If you are in a mobile home, leave and go to a structure permanently fixed into the ground.
- Practice going there - involve all members of your family or coworkers.
- Pack an emergency kit - some good items to include are medication, emergency radio, flash flight and batteries, food and water, and games to keep kids occupied.
- Make sure all family members know what to do wherever they are
- How to get weather info - know this ahead of time so you aren't scrambling in the moment. Plan where you will get weather information if your power goes out and your phone dies.