As a part of Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky, we will be having a statewide tornado drill this week. This is a perfect opportunity for you and your family to practice or come up with a plan for when severe weather strikes.
The drill will be happening tomorrow, Wednesday, March 2nd at 10:07am EST. You'll hear the sirens go off this time for our Kentucky counties only, so don't freak out, but have a plan in place for practice when that siren is more than just a test.
Remember, outdoor warning sirens are NOT meant to alert you inside. Do not depend solely on these to tell you about a tornado warning. Please have at least two other ways to receive warnings. A NOAA Weather Radio is one of the best options because it can wake you up if a warning is issued in the middle of the night.
- Know your safe place - go to the lowest level of the building you are in and get away from glass windows. If you are in a mobile home, leave and go to a structure permanently fixed into the ground.
- Practice going there - involve all members of your family or coworkers.
- Pack an emergency kit - some good items to include are medication, emergency radio, flash flight and batteries, food and water, and games to keep kids occupied.
- Make sure all family members know what to do wherever they are
- How to get weather info - know this ahead of time so you aren't scrambling in the moment. Plan where you will get weather information if your power goes out and your phone dies.