Surveillance video captured the moment a tornado damaged a marina at Kentucky Lake on June 23, 2019. Video posted by Moors Resort and Marina shows a group of people trying to get off a boat when the storm strikes. Keep an eye on the right side of the screen about 50 seconds into the video. The National Weather Service in Paducah said the damage appeared to be from an EF-1 tornado with winds up to 100 mph...
Here's the official damage report from the NWS in Paducah, KY...
An EF-1 tornado with maximum estimated winds of 100 mph damaged part of a marina at Moors Resort on Kentucky Lake in Marshall County, KY. A 50 yard section of marina, one of three sections that extended into Kentucky Lake, was twisted and overturned by the tornado. A boat that was docked in this part of the marina was lifted onto the overturned marina section. The entire marina structure was shifted several feet and pulled away from the shore, dislodging several spud poles that anchored the floating marina structure to the lake bottom. Across the rest of Marshall County, scattered straight-line damage included broken large tree limbs and uprooted trees.