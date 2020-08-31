During a kite festival in northern Taiwan Sunday, a little girl was thrown into the air when she was caught up in one of the kites. You can watch the incredible video in this tweet from WDRB News.
DRAMATIC VIDEO. A 3-year-old girl in Taiwan survived being swept into the air after getting entangled with strings of a kite. (Courtesy of Kao Hsiao-Chu and Dainese Hsu.) pic.twitter.com/n1GnU1qEcB— WDRB News (@WDRBNews) August 31, 2020
The little girl is safe; she was not seriously injured in this terrifying scene, suffering only minor scratches and bruises to her face and neck. The 3-year-old was tangled in the end of the kite and carried tens of feet into the air for about 30 seconds.
This kite was designed to be launched, then drop candy to the ground for kids. That's why kids were gathered around the area as the ballon was launched. The workers launching the balloon can be seen struggling to hold onto it as the wind picks up, then it is launched and carries the little girl into the air with it. From the video above, it looks like the kite is caught around her neck or her stomach. In a moment when the wind slowed down, the people on the ground were able to catch her and disentangle her from the kite.
In other videos posted from the Hsinchu City International Kite Festival, you can see the wind is fairly strong before this incident happened. According to the Central News Agency, Taiwan's government run news outlet, wind gusts during this time climbed to roughly 31-37 mph. In fact it appears strong wind was forecast that day, according to an article written by the New York Times. All onsite activities at the festival were suspended after this incident.