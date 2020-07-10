We may be in the midst of a heat wave and summer...but let's chat today about what we could possibly see this coming fall and winter! While ENSO is still in neutral, and likely to continue so through this summer, there is a 50-55% chance of La Niña developing in the fall and lasting through winter. Therefore, NOAA has hoisted a La Niña Watch.
WHAT IS A WATCH?
A La Niña Watch means the forecast favors the development of La Niña conditions within the next six months.
The point of a La Niña Watch is to give planners for energy, agriculture, disaster management, and other sectors a heads-up that the chance of La Niña developing is greater than the combined chance of neutral and El Niño. La Niña changes global atmospheric circulation and influences global weather and climate, so if La Niña develops, seasonal average temperature and rainfall patterns may be more predictable.
WHY ONLY A WATCH?
The current forecast, a 50-55% chance of La Niña, is not a very strong probability. There is still about a 40-45% chance that neutral conditions will remain through the fall and winter, and a smaller but non-zero chance of El Niño—around 5-10%.
WHAT IT MEANS FOR YOU IN KENTUCKIANA?
Below is a map of the typical effect La Niña has on the November-March temperatures in the United States. The yellow and orange colors indicate areas where temperatures often average warmer than normal during a La Niña winter:
Here is a map showing the typical effect La Niña has on November-March precipitation. The blue and green colors in the Ohio Valley indicate a tendency toward wetter than normal conditions:
THINGS TO NOTE:
- The influence of La Niña on the Ohio Valley is not very strong
- Every La Niña is different, and not all La Niña winters behave the same way
- The strength of the La Niña may make a difference in how it affects our weather both in terms of precipitation and temperature (so far, this La Niña is expected to be weak)
- There are myriad factors that work together to result in the weather we experience -- La Niña is just one of them
For more information regarding La Niña...click here.