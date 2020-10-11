The Climate Prediction Center has been keeping a close on the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) which is a recurring climate pattern involving changes in the temperature of waters in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. This oscillating warming and cooling pattern, referred to as the ENSO cycle, directly affects rainfall distribution in the tropics and can have a strong influence on weather across the United States and other parts of the world. El Niño and La Niña are the extreme phases of the ENSO cycle; between these two phases is a third phase called ENSO-neutral. Right now, we are in a La Niña phase. It continued during September, indicated by below-average sea surface temperatures (SSTs) extending from the Date Line to the eastern Pacific Ocean...
In case you haven't heard, a La Niña Advisory is in effect which means La Niña conditions are observed and expected to continue. A majority of the models in the IRI/CPC plume predict La Niña to persist through the Northern Hemisphere winter 2020-21 and to weaken during the spring...
What are the U.S. impacts of La Niña?
La Niña often features drier than normal conditions in the Southwest in late fall through the subsequent winter. Drier than normal conditions also typically occur in the Central Plains in the fall and in the Southeast in the winter. In contrast, the Pacific Northwest is more likely to be wetter than normal in the late fall and early winter with the presence of a well-established La Niña. Additionally, on average La Niña winters are warmer than normal in the Southeast and colder than normal in the Northwest. Typical wintertime patterns are shown below for El Niño and La Niña.
According to this map, we typically experience a wetter and warmer winter during a La Niña phase. The WDRB Weather Team issues our own winter forecast every year and it's something we will be working hard on in the coming weeks. It requires a lot of time and effort, but this should be a good starting point. Stay tuned!