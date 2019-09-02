Labor Day can be a tricky holiday for weather. Usually you want a gorgeous summer day to spend at the lake: warm, but not too hot, with full on sunshine! We hope to avoid a Labor Day like in 1971 when we saw 1.36" of rain - the wettest Labor Day on record.
Since it's a transition from summer to fall, weather in September can be all over the place. The temperature on Labor Day has been as high as 104º (the hottest Labor Day on record in Louisville in 1954) and as low as 53º (the coldest Labor Day on record in 1909 and 1956).
Statistically the normal high temperature today should be 86º and the low temperature 66º. This year's forecast looks fairly normal compared to those stats and really nice for an "outdoor" holiday!