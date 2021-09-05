Labor Day weekend was interrupted by rain Sunday morning, but now that rain is clearing out. The cold front that pushed the rain and clouds through our communities is continuing to move east out of our area.
By Monday you might see a few leftover clouds in the sky, but for the most part, sunshine will be the story! There will be a weak cold front in northern Indiana on Monday which means clouds will be most likely in southern Indiana. Kentucky, you should see full sunshine on Monday.
No matter where you are, the dewpoints will be lower again on Monday. The humidity will be incredibly comfortable with dewpoints in the 50s in Kentucky and low 60s in southern Indiana, perfect conditions for spending time outdoors.
The temperatures will also be really nice for Labor Day! Based on statistical averages from the last 30 years, it's normal for high temperatures to climb into the middle 80s on this date. We will get close to that, but may see slightly "cooler than normal" air for the holiday.
The grid below was created by the National Weather Service office in Louisville to show the extremes we have seen in weather on past Labor Day holidays.