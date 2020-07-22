Lightning strikes the United States about 25 million times a year! While framed up on the Statue of Liberty, Mike Calabrese captured one of these strikes yesterday in New York City. The video shows a giant spark of electricity between the atmosphere and the ground that we know as lightning. In the initial stages of development, air acts as an insulator between the positive and negative charges in the cloud and between the cloud and the ground; however, when the differences in charges becomes too great, this insulating capacity of the air breaks down and here's the result...
