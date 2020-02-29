The slideshow below looks like an abandoned ghost town or something out of an apocalypse, but it's actually just a Thursday night in upstate New York.
Images via CNN captured by WIVB in Buffalo, New York
This is Hoover Beach on the shore of Lake Erie in Hamburg, New York. Ice coverage on Lake Erie this season has been less than normal. The top image below shows the ice extent on Lake Erie this season. Notice how it was nearly zero Thursday night when this happened and has now started to grow. The image underneath shows the historic maximum ice coverage on Lake Erie each season. It's very clear how unusual this season has been with such little ice coverage.
Since the lake was liquid - not ice - wind picked up the water Thursday night. The wind was blowing consistently 20-30 mph from the west with gusts up to 45 mph! All that wind blew water out of the lake and carried it through the air like a mist. During that same time, temperatures dropped into the low 20s. When all the water in the air came in contact with houses (or other objects), it froze! It happens the same way we get freezing rain here, but there was a lot more water in the air being kicked up from the lake. The strong wind was also creating large waves (up to 18 feet) which also threw a lot more water onto the houses at the end of the lake. One resident said he estimated the ice on his house was one to three feet thick! This is also not the first time ice from Lake Erie has done funny things in the town of Hamburg.