Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect until 7 PM Thursday. As expected, travel and power issues become more common overnight as the wintry mix continues.
To be clear, this is not going to be a big snow maker. The sleet and snow combo will only add up to an inch or less from E-Town, KY points north as shown by the white zone. If you live up near Seymour or Madison, plan on 1-2" of sleet/snow in the blue zone...
Now to the real danger...ice! Our accumulation map has Henryville, Borden, English, Jasper and Bedford in the "up to .10" (pink zone) of ice through Thursday. Louisville, Corydon, New Castle, La Grange, and Leopold are in the ".10 to .25" (purple zone) and that will be hidden under a layer of sleet/snow so don't let your guard down. This is where power outages are possible and scattered. The red zone includes, Shepherdsville, E-Town, Bardstown, Leitchfield, Munfordville, Campbellsville, Lebanon, and Hardinsburg where ".25 to .60" of ice is expected. These locations are more likely to see widespread power outages and rural roads may be impassable.
I highly recommend having a plan in case you happen to lose power. If you live in that "red zone" please consider hunkering down until crews can get the roads in better shape. WDRB In The Morning will be on at 4 AM to help you stay safe!