Louisville is sitting at 8" of snow for the season and it looks like we will add a little to that number Friday night. As a result, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory (pink) for a majority of our area. There's even a Winter Storm Watch (light blue) for 5 of our southeastern counties in Kentucky. Winter alerts go into effect at 7 PM Friday and last through 10 AM on Saturday. Stay with the WDRB Weather Team for updates!
Snow spreads into Southern Indiana Friday afternoon around 2-4 PM.
Around 7 PM is when it reaches Louisville, give or take an hour.
At 10 PM, widespread light to moderate snow continues to fall.
As we approach 1 AM, most of the snow is confined to Kentucky.
The main band of snow is gone by 2-4 AM leaving us with random snow showers and flurries Saturday morning. If you venture outside, it's going to sting with air temperatures in the 20's and wind chills in the single digits! It's also important to note that any puddles or slush will be icy and slick. Please use extra caution if traveling!
In regard to accumulations, there will be more on elevated surfaces and less on the roads. Obviously, treated roads in Louisville should hold up much better than rural locations. Look at the map below and pick out your town. In the white zone, up to 2" of snow could fall which means anything from 0 to a couple inches. That includes Louisville, New Albany, La Grange, Corydon, Jasper, Bedford, Madison, Seymour, Mount Washington, and E-Town. The blue zone may need to break out a shovel with 2-4" of a wet, heavy snow. Locations like Munfordville, Greensburg, Campbellsville, Lebanon, Magnolia, and Columbia may end up with the most from this particular event.