If it didn't rain at your house today then tomorrow will be the last chance we have for a while. The Storm Prediction Center doesn't have our area in their "Slight Risk" for severe weather, but I think our far eastern counties should be included...
Aside from a couple showers during the morning, the action looks to hold off until a cold front slides in during the afternoon. Notice how storms begin to initialize around 1PM just before reaching the I-65 corridor...
Storms grow taller and stronger as they continue to travel east. You can feel the humidity in the air, right? Well, that could lead to intense downpours along with frequent lightning in any storm that fires. Here's what future radar could look like around 3 PM...
At 5 PM the line should be just about gone from of our area allowing for a quiet evening. Just so you know, that is the last rain chance we have left in the next 7 days so watering your garden and lawn will be necessary to keep them alive...
What's the take-home message? A few strong to severe storm are possible tomorrow afternoon in our far eastern counties with damaging winds and hail as the primary threats. If you live west of I-65 your chance for rain is much lower. Since these storms will be scattered in nature, this is not a guarantee of rain for all. In fact, half of us will probably miss out. Stay with WDRB because we will be keeping on eye on these storms as they develop.