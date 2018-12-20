The last meteor shower of 2018 peaks this weekend. Don't expect a grand finale or anything, instead a modest 5 - 10 meteors per hour should be the norm. Even though the show is rather laid-back, the meteors that do appear will be bright.
Other obstacles include a glaring full moon that could mute the meteors along with cloud cover. If you wait until 3 - 6 am Saturday I think the clearing line makes it to the I-65 corridor. Locations to the east of I-65 need to check the sky because clouds may hang on longer.
If you don't mind the cold and love a good meteor showers here's my advice. Go outside early Saturday morning, look north, be patient, sick back and enjoy the show.