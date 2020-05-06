The next full Moon will be on tomorrow morning, May 7, at 6:45 a.m. EDT. this will give early risers the absolute best view. This "flower Moon" (the nickname for the May full moon) is also a supermoon — the last of 2020's four consecutive supermoons! The moon will appear full until Friday morning.
The term "supermoon" was coined by the astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 and refers to either a new or full Moon that occurs within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth in a given orbit.
Under this definition, in a typical year there can be 3 or 4 full supermoons in a row and (about half a year apart) 3 or 4 new supermoons in a row. In practice, what catches the public's attention are the full Moons that appear biggest and brightest each year.
For 2020, the four full Moons from February to May meet this 90% threshold, with the full Moons in March and April were nearly tied in size and brightness.