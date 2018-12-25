Rain is expected later this week and storms look more possible with each new model run that comes in. A cold front will push through early Friday bringing rain ahead of it and a chance for storms closer to the front itself.
This is not likely to be a significant severe weather day, but the threat for strong storms is not zero. The map below shows CAPE, available energy the atmosphere to use to strengthen storms. On big severe weather days these numbers are well over 1000, but this event only has values 100-300 max.
We will likely experience thunder and lightning early Friday, but the overall severe threat is low. The cold front itself is strong, but pretty much all other necessary ingredients are lacking. Gusty wind and brief heavy rain will likely accompany any storms that develop.
The rain will start Thursday late morning or early afternoon depending on where you are. It is moving in from the west, so it will spread from west to east across our Kentuckiana counties.
Off/on rain continues from that point through midday on Friday. Early showers are likely Friday, but in general the day will be characterized by drying out. By evening all rain chance is gone.
We are 1.17" of rain away from breaking the record for wettest year ever in Louisville, and this event will put us much closer.