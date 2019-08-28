Dorian officially became a hurricane just before 2 pm this (Wednesday) afternoon. That is because maximum sustained winds have increased to 75 mph with higher gusts. A category 1 hurricane is defined by sustained wind speeds of 74-95 mph. The estimated minimum central pressure from nearby observations is 997 mb.
Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph, and this motion is expected to continue for the next day or two. On this track, Dorian should continue to move near or over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands today and then move over the open Atlantic well east of the southeastern Bahamas. An elevated weather station on Buck Island just south of St. Thomas reported a sustained wind of 82 mph and a gust of 111 mph.
Dorian is forecast to continue strengthening during the next few days over the Atlantic waters. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 20 miles to the north and east of the center. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles primarily to the east of the center.
The risk of dangerous storm surge and hurricane-force winds is increasing along the Florida east coast, although it is too soon to determine where these hazards will occur. Residents in these areas should ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place and not focus on the exact forecast track of Dorian's center. Due to the uncertainty of the forecast, the track is certainly subject to change. We will be keeping a close eye on this storm in the days to come.