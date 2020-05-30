Weather is one thing everyone has been keeping a close eye on ahead of NASA’s and SpaceX's launch to the International Space Station as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. The first launch attempt on May 27 was rescheduled due to unfavorable weather conditions around Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
THE FORECAST:
The launch is still targeted for 3:22 p.m. EDT today. As of 8 am Saturday, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine remained hopeful for this afternoon's launch, but he has also stressed the importance protecting the test flight crew members, NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley.
We are moving forward with launch today. Weather challenges remain with a 50% chance of cancellation. #LaunchAmerica— Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 30, 2020
The U.S. Air Force 45th Weather Squadron is predicting a 50% chance of favorable weather conditions for today's launch, with the primary concerns for launch revolving around flight through precipitation, anvil and cumulus clouds. Notice that weather remains a challenge for the launch today due to the potential for scattered showers and storms near Cape Canaveral this afternoon and evening (including during the 3 to 4 pm time frame). These storms could include gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. It could end up being a close call, just like this past Wednesday. If weather delays the launch today, NASA says there are additional launch windows on Sunday as well.
THE MISSION:
NASA’s Commercial Crew Program is working with partners SpaceX and Boeing to develop a U.S. commercial crew space transportation capability with the goal of achieving safe, reliable and cost-effective access to and from the space station and other destinations in low-Earth orbit. You can watch the liftoff live on NASA's website. Coverage will begin at 11 am Saturday. Coverage will continue through Crew Dragon’s docking to the space station, scheduled for 10:29 a.m. EDT on Sunday, May 31.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Saturday, May 30
- 11 a.m. – NASA TV launch coverage begins (continues through docking)
- 3:22 p.m. – Liftoff
- 4:09 p.m. – Crew Dragon phase burn
- 4:55 p.m. – Far-field manual flight test
- 5:55 p.m. – Astronaut downlink event from Crew Dragon
- 6:30 p.m. – Postlaunch news conference at Kennedy
- Administrator Bridenstine
- Kathy Lueders, manager, NASA Commercial Crew Program
- SpaceX representative
- Kirk Shireman, manager, International Space Station Program
- NASA Chief Astronaut Pat Forrester
A media phone bridge will be available for this event. Mission operational coverage will continue on NASA TV’s Media Channel.
Sunday, May 31
- 6:45 a.m. – Astronaut downlink event from Crew Dragon
- 10:29 a.m. – Docking
- 12:45 p.m. – Hatch Open
- 1:05 p.m. – Welcome ceremony
- 3:15 p.m. – Post-arrival news conference at Johnson
- NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine
- Johnson Space Center Director Mark Geyer
- NASA Chief Astronaut Pat Forrester
A media phone bridge will be available for this event. Launch commentary will switch to NASA TV’s Media Channel.
Monday, June 1
- 11:15 a.m. – Space Station crew news conference, with NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy, Bob Behnken, and Doug Hurley
- 12:55 p.m. – SpaceX employee event and Class of 2020 Mosaic presentation, with NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy, Bob Behnken, and Doug Hurley