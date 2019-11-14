Leonids Peak Soon!
Radiating from the constellation Leo the Lion, the famous Leonid meteor shower has produced some of the greatest meteor storms in history. They are active from November 5th to November 30th. It will peak this weekend, on the the night of November 16-17th, but under the bright light of an 80% illuminated waning gibbous. Like many meteor showers, the Leonids ordinarily pick up steam after midnight and display the greatest meteor numbers just before dawn.
Head outside after midnight, face east, sit back and enjoy the show. Don't expect to be blown away by the number of meteors either. The best we can hope for now until the year 2030 are peaks of around 10 - 16 meteors per hour. Leonids are often bright with a high percentage of persistent trains.
The best thing you can do to maximize the number of meteors you'll see is to get as far away from urban light pollution as possible and find a location with a clear, unclouded view of the night sky. We will have some pretty clear nights this week! Once you get to your viewing location, search for the darkest patch of sky you can find. Even though meteors will radiate from the east, they can appear anywhere overhead.