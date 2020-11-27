The Leonid meteor shower has produced many fireball meteors over our area this month, and the show is still active!
Nice #fireball seen this morning mainly from Illinois & Iowa and also from Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Tennessee and Wisconsin. If you saw it, please report it here: https://t.co/6WrVfuI28IEvent page: https://t.co/SWFvf0YnVb pic.twitter.com/EO9Y1jZlLN— AMSMETEORS (@amsmeteors) November 18, 2020
Radiating from the constellation Leo the Lion, the famous Leonid meteor shower has produced some of the greatest meteor storms in history. They are active from November 5th to November 30th. We likely saw the peak of this shower around November 16-17, but the shower is active through the end of November. Unfortunately the full "Beaver" moon will also happen on November 30, so we are building more light in the night sky every night until then.
Though this show looks like it originates from the constellation Leo, these shooting stars are actually debris from Comet Tempel-Tuttle. When the Earth passes through that debris field, small fragments of rock, dust, and ice enter Earth's atmosphere where they burn up. That's what you see when you watch a shooting star!
Like many meteor showers, the Leonids ordinarily pick up steam around midnight and display the greatest meteor numbers just before dawn. Head outside after midnight, face east, sit back and enjoy the show. Don't expect to be blown away by the number of meteors either. The best we can hope for now, until the year 2030, are peaks of around 10 - 15 meteors per hour. Leonids are often bright with a high percentage of persistent trains and are generally some of the fastest moving meteors.
The best thing you can do to maximize the number of meteors you'll see is to get as far away from urban light pollution as possible and find a location with a clear, unclouded view of the night sky. Oh, and dress warm! We will have some pretty cool nights this week! Once you get to your viewing location, search for the darkest patch of sky you can find. Even though meteors will radiate from the east, they can appear anywhere overhead.
If you see a shooting star, you can report it here or get more information about what you just saw. Remember to let us know on social media!