We are due for some rain! As I discussed in yesterday's blog, July has fallen well below normal. We have only see 0.99'' of rain for the entire month. We still have a surplus for the year, but that doesn't make up for how dry we have been lately.
It does look like we pick up some rain before the month ends. Today is the same old song and dance. Mainly dry, hot and humid. Highs will be in the low 90s. I think a very, very, very isolated shower is possible mainly in Kentucky. More than likely you will stay dry.
Rain and storm chances increase during the beginning of the work week as a cold front approaches the area.
It looks like we will start off dry tomorrow, with storms becoming more likely through the day. It is not a 100% chance either day. Storms are more likely on Monday and Tuesday during the afternoon and evening with storms fading away overnight. You can scroll through the images of Advancetrak below to get an idea about timing and coverage.
I hope we end up picking up a healthy amount of rain, however, many recent systems have under-performed. Hopefully we see 0.25-0.50'' of rain and not less. Hannah Strong will have the latest on WDRB News this evening. Be sure to join her then!