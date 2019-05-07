Surveillance video from a riverfront restaurant in Davenport, Iowa, captured the moment when a temporary barrier holding back the swollen Mississippi River broke, sending millions of gallons of floodwaters into downtown.
The Mississippi has been above major flood stage for over 3 weeks. On April 30, the murky river sent residents scrambling to safety. The inundation was so sudden that emergency responders had to rescue about 30 people who did not make it out in time. Watch how quickly the water rises in this video...