After all the rain we've had in the last few days, there's another round on the way tonight. The last three days brought more than two inches of rain to Louisville, and there were some communities in our area that saw even more than that.
The good news is that there's not much moisture in this system that's moving through tonight, and it will move through quickly. With that said there is moisture moving in as temperatures drop during the coldest part of Sunday morning, so we could see rain change to snow or freezing drizzle in some spots.
All of this starts as rain tonight with the heavier rain arriving between 10 PM and 6 AM. Again, there is not as much moisture in this system as what we've seen in the last several days, but if you're already seeing flooding in your neighborhood, this certainly won't make it better.
By Sunday morning the moisture starts to thin out, and temperatures will drop toward freezing. Louisville will likely be a little too warm to see much of a change, but north of I-64 snowflakes or freezing drizzle are more likely.
Drizzle and freezing drizzle will likely hang around most of the morning and into the early afternoon. As temperatures climb above freezing, that would just be drizzle instead of freezing drizzle. Since ground temperatures are relatively warm, we shouldn't see many impacts from this.
